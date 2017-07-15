Monsoon wallops state with torrential rain, gusty winds, lightning and even hail

Monsoon storms walloped the state Saturday, bringing torrential rains, high winds, lightning and even hail.

Our viewers sent us photos and videos of the rain pouring, trees down, lightning flashing and hail coming down sideways and large hailstones held in their hands.

Saturday afternoon, scattered storms developed across the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.

The storms then moved toward the Valley, with threatening clouds, wind and rain blowing through Lake Pleasant area.

The strongest storms hit the northwest side of town, striking Surprise and Peoria with a vengeance.

Lightning lit of the skies, trees and power lines were knocked down and thousands of west Valley homes were left without electricity.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Maricopa County.

And a flash flood warning was posted for the county from 6:13 p.m. to 9:43 p.m.

Looking ahead, storms will become more widespread Sunday and potentially Monday, with better chances for heavy rain with the storms in the Valley these days. Storm chances for the Valley increased to 40 percent.

With increased moisture, daytime highs will come down.

In Phoenix, look for highs of 105 degrees Sunday and 99 degrees Monday.

