Police searching for man suspected of shooting estranged wife

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife in Phoenix, police said.

On July 11, Ramon Quirarte-Mendez, 43, went into a business near 2500 N. 35th Avenue where his wife was inside and shot her multiple times, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

The condition of the woman is unknown.

Mendez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was driving a white Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate BJM3575, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about Mendez' whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

