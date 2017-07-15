Authorities ID suspected arsonist who was shot, killed near Globe

Federal officials have identified the suspected arsonist who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers near Globe on Saturday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Jill McCabe said 32-year-old Luis Fransisco Vasquez, of Tucson, was shot after he fired at officers conducting a search in the area early in the morning.

Officers were looking in the area for the person who allegedly shot at a U.S. Forest Service employee in Forest Lakes earlier this month. Investigators believe Vasquez is that same person.

The FBI released this statement about Saturday's incident:

Around 2:00am Saturday, July 15, 2017, officers with the U.S. Forest service and San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Department, who were part of a multi-agency law enforcement effort searching for the suspect who fired shots at a forest service employee in Forest Lakes, AZ in July 4th, came across an individual who fired on officers. Officers fired back, killing the suspect. No officers were injured. This individual who was killed is believed to be the same person who shot at a Forest Service Employee in Forest Lakes, Arizona on July 4, 2017. Investigators have identified the individual however we are awaiting notification of next of kin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has jurisdiction for any assault on federal officers. This investigation continues and is being worked with a number of agencies including the Gila County Sheriff's Office, San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service along with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety who were part of the joint investigation stemming from the July 4th shooting incident. Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.



According to the Forest Lakes Fire District Facebook page:

Update on aggravated assault suspect.

This morning during the FLFD Fire Board meeting, Deputy McKeever with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office informed us that our "person of interest/aggravated assault" suspect from July 3 & 4, was tracked to the area of Timber Camp approximately 20 miles NE of Globe. There early this morning, he engaged law enforcement officers in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

The FBI, Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Navajo County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Vasquez for more than a week and a half.

[READ MORE: FBI, DPS SWAT join search for suspected arsonist who shot at Forest Service worker]

Vasquez was reportedly sighted earlier this month in Cibecue near Highway U.S. 60.

[PDF: New photos of suspect from Coconino County Sheriff's Office]

[PDF: Original wanted flyer from Coconino County Sheriff's Office]

