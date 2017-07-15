'Four Peaks 4 Teachers' provides teachers with school supplies

The 7th Annual Four Peaks 4 Teachers campaign is well underway. The program, created by Four Peaks Brewing Company, provides school supplies for teachers statewide for the upcoming school year.

Today, volunteers from "Treasures 4 Teachers" packed thousands of boxes with classroom supplies each containing nearly $100 worth of goods.

Teachers can bring their school ID or current school pay stub to pick up a free voucher to redeem for a teacher supplies kit until July 23.

Vouchers can be picked up at all Four Peaks locations, Phoenix area and Flagstaff Smashburger restaurants, Monsoons Tap and Grill in Tucson, The Still House Grill and Bar in Tucson and Taverna Greek Grill in Flagstaff.

There is no charge to get the voucher and they will be available while supplies last.

Teachers will follow the directions on the voucher as to when and where to pick up their box from July 24 to July 28. A voucher is required to pick up a teacher supplies kit. Supply kits can be picked up:

Monday, July 24 – Tucson: The Stillhouse Grill and Bar and Monsoons Tap and Grill

Tuesday, July 25 – Tempe: Four Peaks 8th Street Brewery

Wednesday, July 26 – Scottsdale & Peoria: Four Peaks Grill & Tap and Peoria Sports Complex

Thursday, July 27 – Flagstaff: Taverna Greek Grill

Friday, July 28 – Tempe: Four Peaks 8th Street Brewery

A raffle will also be held for those would like to donate to the cause. Winners will be drawn on July 28 at Four Peaks 8th Street location and will be announced on Facebook.

