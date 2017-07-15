Michael Floyd suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season

Michael Floyd of the Minnesota Vikings will not be allowed to play at the start of the NFL season. The suspension of the former Arizona Cardinals receiver stems from a DUI arrest in Scottsdale.

Floyd will be suspended without pay for the first four games of the NFL 2017 regular season.

In 2016, Floyd was found unconscious at the wheel of his car by Scottsdale police near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

He was charged with two counts of DUI and one count of obstructing a roadway and failure to obey a police officer.

He was also released from the Cardinals last year, two days after his arrest.

This was not Floyd's first drunk driving arrest.

Floyd is suspended for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

He will be able to return to the Vikings' active roster on Monday, October 2, after his team's October 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

While Floyd is unable to compete in the first four games of the regular season, he is eligible to play in all preseason practices and games.

