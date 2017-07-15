Suspect in Mesa deadly domestic violence shooting 'chuckled' during 911 call

Teddy Vanders, 52, arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in Mesa on July 13. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect in Thursday's deadly domestic violence shooting in Mesa has been identified as 52-year-old Teddy Vanders. The shooting occurred in the early morning of July 13 at a home near Sossaman and Guadalupe roads.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Mesa PD: Domestic violence shooting leaves 1 woman dead]

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, Vanders called 911 just before 4 a.m. to report that he had shot and killed his girlfriend.

Court documents also stated that during the 911 call, Vanders 'chuckled' when asked if the victim was still breathing.

When officers arrived on scene, they located Vanders and he made spontaneous statements to police that he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend with whom he had lived for the past 10 years.

Police said there were indications that both the victim and the suspect had been drinking. Police also found a loaded handgun inside the residence.

Police said while Vanders was being transported to the police station for interviewing, he voluntarily told officers the victim was abusive toward him and that "jail time would be worth it," because the victim wouldn't be abusing him any longer.

When officers located the victim, she was deceased on scene. She has not yet been identified.

