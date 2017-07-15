Arizona woman sentenced to prison for acts of terrorism

An Arizona woman was sentenced Friday to 8.5 years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack.

State prosecutors say 50-year-old Michelle Bastian of Florence also was sentenced Friday to lifetime probation after she serves her prison term.

Bastian pleaded guilty to terrorism and conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons in June.

Bastian was accused last year of providing her imprisoned husband, Thomas Bastian, with terrorism propaganda and information in support of ISIS and instructions for making a homemade explosive device for his use in an Arizona prison.

The articles made it past prison security because she disguised them as legal papers.

Authorities allege Thomas Bastian was plotting to kill a warden at the Lewis prison complex in Buckeye.

"Preventing terrorist attacks in Arizona is our highest priority," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "We will continue to work closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to identify and prosecute anyone planning terrorist activity."

He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. He's already serving a life term for murder.

