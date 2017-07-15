Phoenix Zoo winter wonderland in July

The Phoenix Zoo has opened a "cooler" place for attendees and animals this summer.

The zoo has created a winter wonderland aimed at getting kids out of the heat.

There is a lot of snow and water zones to help people cool down.

Some of these activities include splash pads and snow piles with snow and squirt gun targets.

The zoo also has a Camp Zoo and July sessions are still available.

Camp Zoo is a place where kids can interact up-close with the animals behind-the-scenes as well as indoor and outdoor activities and games.

Visit the Phoenix Zoo at www.phoenixzoo.org to learn how to participate.

