Police arrest second suspect in Mesa double homicide

Left: Ysidro Placencia, 24 second suspect arrested in Mesa double homicide. Right: Arturo Perez, 22, first suspect arrested in Mesa double homicide. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Mesa police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a June double shooting that left one woman and one man dead. The shooting occurred in the early morning of June 16 at an apartment near Lindsay and Broadway roads.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mesa]

Police arrested the second suspect, Ysidro Placencia, 24, on Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, the male victim, Jesse Ibarra, 22, who initially survived the shooting, identified Arturo Perez, Jr., 22 as the alleged shooter and Placencia, who allegedly acted as a lookout to the crime.

Ibarra told police that Placencia stood by the door as a lookout and picked up casings from the scene after the shooting occurred.

The female victim, Unique Aguilera, 19 was pronounced dead on scene. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Ibarra died of his injuries on June 27.

Placencia is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of burglary and one count of tampering with evidence.

