Postal trucks have no AC, even in the heat

Whether it be through rain, snow, sleet or heavy hail, not much will keep letter carriers from doing their rounds, and this includes the heat.

For letter carriers in Arizona and other places with high temperatures or humidity, this becomes a real issue.

A recently launched change.org petition hopes to bring the issue to light.

The petition was started by an Arizona letter carrier and the petition has almost 9,000 signatures so far.

A USPS letter carrier who would only be identified as "Bob," said that he has never had A/C in his car during his 28 years as a delivery man.

"I'm sure it would help. I think it would help a lot. I mean it's 20 degrees hotter in there than it is out here," said "Bob." "So I'm sure it would make a huge difference. It would help the carriers a lot."

Letter carriers have also brought this issue up with their union representatives in efforts to make the change happen.

No reports have shown that there have been any negotiations on the table regarding this issue.

