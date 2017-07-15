More monsoon moisture means a higher chance of storms this weekend

Storms are in the outlook Saturday across Arizona, as monsoon moisture deepens.

Widely scattered storms will develop first across the Mogollom Rim and White Mountains during the early afternoon hours.

The main threats with these storms will be localized flooding, damaging wind gusts, small hail and cloud to ground lightning. The general motion of the storms will be tracking toward the southwest.

In the Valley, we will likely see some isolated storms push through created by outflows from high country storms. The timing on that looks to be late afternoon and into the nighttime hours.

Models don't indicate a whole lot of moisture with the storms for the Valley, so the main threats are damaging winds, dust storms and potentially small hail.

Storm chances start at 20 percent this afternoon and increase to 30 percent tonight.

Storms will become more widespread Sunday and potentially Monday, with better chances for heavy rain with the storms in the Valley these days. Storm chances for the valley increased to 40 percent.

With increased moisture, daytime highs will come down. In Phoenix, look for a high today of 107 degrees, with 105 degrees Sunday and 99 degrees Monday.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution advisory for ozone for Maricopa County Saturday.

Those with respiratory issues especially should limit outdoor activity. The public is encouraged to limit driving as well.

