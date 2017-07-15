Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo closes without warning

Azteca Bridal in Phoenix sells Alfred Angelo dresses, and they're working with brides who bought one and may never receive it.

"You get to the point where you become invested in that dress and you say, 'This is what I want,'" said Brandi Nicoli , who found her fairytale dress at the Alfred Angelo store in Tucson.

"Next time I come in, I'll pay for it, but no one ever said anything about the store going under," she said.

This week, more than 60 Alfred Angelo locations across the country closed their doors without warning. The company reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

"I called 27 different stores to try to get a hold of this dress," Nicoli said. Luckily, she hadn't paid for it yet, but she'd already planned around it.

"Invitations, decorations and different custom-made things to my wedding that I cannot return," she said.

Azteca Bridal in Phoenix, which carries the line, is now helping brides-to-be like Nicoli.

"We have 20, maybe 21 weddings impacted by this decision," said Royna Rosell with Azteca Bridal. She said working with brides who bought Alfred Angelo dresses means the store may have to swallow the cost of the replacement dress.

"We're in a unique position where we can do that, but I would imagine there are a lot of stores that that would create a big hardship for them," Rosell said. She added they'll have more information early next week on whether any of those orders dresses will make it here.

"Every girl dreams of that perfect day, and then this is the main focus, so when you don't have your dress, it's heartbreaking," Nicoli said.

