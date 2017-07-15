National Hot Dog Day: Top dogs around the Valley

Hot diggity DOG!

During these dog days of summer, sometimes nothing satisfies your craving for summer picnic food like good old fashioned hot dogs. We did some research and asked around to find some of the tastiest, most unique dogs in the Valley.

So, on this National Hot Dog Day, we prepared a list of some of the great places we found.

1. Short Leash Hot Dogs

What started as just a food truck in 2010 has evolved to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant and multiple locations. Short Leash Hot Dogs features signature dogs with "real dog" names like Oliver, Lady, Bear and Orbit. The premium dog menu features items like the Bratwurst Stuffed Pretzel, the Mac and Cheese dog and the Crispy Dog- a cheese-stuffed wiener fried in a corn tortilla and slathered with avocado cream sauce

(Bonus: they also sell Brioche doughnuts!)

110 E. Roosevelt St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-795-2193

https://shortleashhotdogs.com/

2. The East Coast American style from Costco

Okay, it might seem weird to see Costco listed as one of the places that landed on the "best of" list. But the quarter-pound all beef dog at this giant warehouse store is Top Dog for many. It contains no fillers, binders, or other artificial ingredients. The price remains the most affordable in town: just $1.50, and that includes a refillable soda.

For locations and information visit costco.com.

3. Portillo's Hot Dogs

This Chicago-transplant favorite may be best known for its Italian beef sandwiches, but make no bones about it, the hot dog is also a best-seller here. The featured dog is a Vienna Chicago-style hot dog with everything, which includes mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and peppers, piled onto a perfectly-steamed poppy seed bun. Chicagoans call this “dragging the dog through the garden.” We call it delish.

10574 N 90th Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

(480) 451-2888

portillos.com

4. Chizona's

Chizona's was founded after its owner kept craving real Chicago-style food that he could not find anywhere else in town. The restaurant at Granite Reef and McDonald in Scottsdale opened four years ago and is still going strong. You'll dig the Chizona's Dog.

8418 E. McDonald

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

480-596-9797

http://chizonaspizza.com/#home

5. Jim's Coney Island Cafe

From the Windy City... to the Big Apple. Jim's Coney Island Cafe serves up New York-style hot dogs & classic American breakfast and lunch fare in an old-fashioned diner. Don't miss the "Famous Coney Island" dog and the grilled Polish sausage. The restaurant is open until 3 p.m daily.

1750 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

480 945-4364

6. Ted's Hot Dogs

Ted's is kind of a legend around Tempe, and the charcoal-broiled hot dogs are a big favorite for ASU students as well. The family-owned-and-operated business has grown to nine locations across Western New York, and, lucky for us, ON location in Tempe, Arizona.

1755 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

Phone: (480) 968-6678

www.tedshotdogs.com/locations/

7. DK Dogs

A Danish Hot Dog Restaurant? That's right. You'll enjoy favorites here with names like the Viking Dog and the Nordic Dog. This is Phoenix-based hot dog business with Danish roots. The owner was born and raised in Denmark and has been in the United States for over 20 years. He wanted to bring the European style hot dog to Arizona DK Dogs started with one hot dog cart and now operates two hot dog carts and the first storefront at 12th St & Highland in Central Phoenix.

4700 N 12th St #122, Phoenix, AZ 85014

(602) 831-4878

ilovedkdogs.com

