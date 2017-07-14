MCSO: 2 women suffer life-threatening injuries at Lake Pleasant

Two women suffered life-threatening injuries Friday at Lake Pleasant, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. One woman was thrown from a jet ski and the other woman's kayak capsized, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Both women are adults and were transported to a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

