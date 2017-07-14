Son of former Cardinals coach accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Kenneth Moore Whisenhunt Jr., the son of former Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, is accused of six felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and has been indicted by a grand jury.

The six incidents occurred between March and December 2016, with a female minor, the police report said.

The 26-year-old Whisenhunt Jr.was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, near Indian School Road and 44th Street.

Whisenhunt Jr. was previously arrested and convicted for a DUI, according to the police report.

He was given a $10,000 bond and is restricted to his home with an electronic monitor.

He is due back in court July 20.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.