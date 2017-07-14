Phoenix PD: 15-year-old girl dead, brother arrested after shooting

A 15-year-old girl is dead and her 18-year-old brother was detained after a shooting near downtown Phoenix on Friday evening, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 15-year-old girl, identified as Reyna Estrada, is dead and her 18-year-old brother, Ignacio Estrada, was arrested for homicide after a shooting near downtown Phoenix on Friday evening, police said.

Just after 5 p.m., officers received a call about a person with a gun near the 2000 block of W. Sherman Street, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Ignacio Estrada with a gun in his possession. Officers took the weapon and detained him, according to a news release.

Upon further investigation, police found the suspect's sister, Reyna Estrada dead in a bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the news release.

Ignacio Estrada was booked into jail on one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and other felony charges.

