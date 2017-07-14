Sun Devils welcome back men's tennis

Since 2008, the Arizona State Whitman's Tennis Facility laid silent for the men's program.

This fall the serves and volley's return as the program was reinstated.

"The response has been incredible, we've reached out and spoken to the alumni and the community that are really heavily involved in tennis here," said new coach Matt Hill, a three-time American Athletic Conference coach of the year, who will leads the revival.

"We want to build a national championship team, competing year in and year out for the championship. Then we want to build a team that the community is proud of and engaged in and we're engaged with them."

The program is easy to sell for coach Hill; weather, environment, playing in a top conference, it’s all the recruiting amenities anyone can ask for.

"Kind of like selling Christmas, comes pretty naturally when you're talking to these kids. Pac-12 tennis has always been cream of the crop. For a sport like tennis it's an unbelievable combination," Hill said.

The new coach is on the recruiting trail bringing in top prospects from all the world to help put ASU tennis on the map.

"We just finished up our first class and it got ranked top 5 in the country, so that was really exciting for us. I think in a couple of years, it's going to be really fun to come out and see how we're progressing," said Hill.

ASU’s new coach has won everywhere he's been and has the knowledge and recruiting savvy to make the Sun Devils a winner.

