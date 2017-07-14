Monsoon storm creates large dust cloud in northwest Valley

A large dust cloud was spotted in the northwest part of the Valley Friday afternoon as monsoon storms moved into the region.

The dust cloud was reported near Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road as it was moving south.

Viewers sent videos to 3TV/CBS 5 of the dust clouds as it moved through roads and highways in the Valley.

Monsoon possibilities are expected to pick up over the next several days. There was no guarantee of getting a gully washer into the Valley, but the prospects have increased.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to pull over during dust storms to stay safe.

