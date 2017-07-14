Rep. Franks defends Trump, slams Democrats over Russia

An Arizona congressman and one time critic of President Donald Trump is now defending the commander-in-chief over the latest Russian revelations.

"I don't think Democrats could find Russia on a map until they concluded that it could be somehow used to beat up Donald Trump," Rep. Trent Franks said Friday.

The dig by Franks, a Republican, follows new details about a 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Russians with alleged ties to the Kremlin.

The fact Franks has emerged as a defender of Trump represents a complete flip for the Arizona lawmaker.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Franks made comments to the conservative news outlet, Breitbart, that Trump needed to be defeated because, "he does not represent the best the Republican Party has to offer."

"The more I know the guy, the more I see that, at his core, I think that he is truly committed to America," Franks said on Friday.

But Democrats have used the new Russian details to sharpen their attacks on the White House.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, isn't waiting for the conclusion of congressional and independent investigation to render judgment.

While appearing on CNN, Gallego said he's convinced Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., his son-in law Jared Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort, committed a crime by taking the June 2016 meeting.

"What are you trying to hide, why did you go through so many different and weird lies to hide this meeting if it was as innocent as you say it is," he said.

But Gallego wasn't willing to follow other Democrats who've accused Trump's close advisers of committing treason.

"If there's illegal acts that occurred, they're still illegal, whether they were treasonous or not that's a different story and that's not where we need to go."

