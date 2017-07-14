Yavapai County Sheriff's Office searches for air conditioning thieves

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects who stole eight air conditioning units from Connolly Electric in Cottonwood on Tuesday, July 4.

A release from YCSO said the suspects took eight air conditioning units that amounted to $6,330.00.

The theft would have been difficult to pull off, as the release said each of the units weighed 200 pounds and are all in the original and new box. Six of the eight units were LG brand.

Connolly Electric employees noticed the missing units the next day when they saw that a door was open in a company storage building and went inside.

The employees also saw part of the nearby chain link fence was propped up at the bottom, presumably so the suspects could make their way under the fence.

YCSO believes the stolen units were transported by using a truck with a flatbed trailer.

Below is a list of the stolen units.

Model # Description Value Serial Number LMU24CHV Multi F Invert HT Pump Outdoor $1,240 605KCRN03T74 LMU24CHV Multi F Invert HT Pump Outdoor $1,240 605KCVU03T75 LSU091HSV3 LG 9K Invert. HT Pump Outdoor $615 402KAHG00185 LSU091HSV3 LG 9K Invert. HT Pump Outdoor $615 402KAYR00186 LSU091HSV3 LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat $655 512KADTOUH30 LSU091HSV3 LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat $655 603KADT1EP54 LSU091HSV3 LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat $655 604KANYOXQ23 LSU091HSV3 LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat $655 610KAGSODU71

Deputies are taking calls from the public who may be offered an air conditioning unit at an especially low price. If you have any information about this incident, please call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

