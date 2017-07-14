New interchange design to replace Happy Valley roundabouts

ADOT will be using a new intersection design to replace the roundabouts at the Happy Valley Road exit off I-17.

Construction on the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is expected to behind next fall.

ADOT says the roundabouts had been built about 15 years ago to manage growing traffic flow until funding was available for a complete intersection overhaul.

The DDI is expected to be safer than a standard interchange, an ADOT spokesman says, because motorists will not be making left turns in front of traffic. ADOT is also expected to complete two DDIs as part of the new Loop 202 South Mountain project by 2019.

A formal presentation on the DDI and how it works will be made during a public meeting Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Goelet A. Beuf Community Center, 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix.

