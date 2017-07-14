Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver near Apache Junction

A motorcyclist was killed Friday by a hit-and-run driver near Apache Junction.

It happened on a winding part of SR 88 (Apache Trail) MP 205 around 2:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was struck and went off the road into a valley.

The female rider, 55-year-old Janice Marie Posch, was killed.

There is no description for the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information, please contact DPS.

We have updated this story to correct the motorcyclist's gender.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.