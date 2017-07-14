A dying veteran's last wish: text me

A simple text message from you will help to brighten the day of an Army veteran in Texas. Lee Hernandez, 47, is an Army veteran of 18 years.

Hernandez is in hospice care in New Braunfels, living out his last days, his last wish is to receive text message greetings from anyone.

Hernandez suffers from medical issues that have doctors stumped, his body is deteriorating due to an unknown illness.

His wife, Ernestine Hernandez, said all Lee wanted to do is to talk to people, but his phone was not ringing...

So Ernestine reached out to an Arizona veterans group for help getting her husband some telephone call greetings to cheer him up, and it seems to have worked all too well!

Michelle Fawbush, a member of an Arizona veterans group on Facebook, posted a message to fellow veterans about Hernandez back on July 11. The post went viral and the response is heartwarming.

Ever since Fawbush’s Facebook post, Hernandez’s phone has been ringing nonstop. So much so that Ernestine is asking for just a text.

If you’d like to text Lee Hernandez your message, you can text (210) 632-6778 (tap number to text from this story on your mobile device).

