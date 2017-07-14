Tempe man gets prison for fatally stabbing stepdad last year

A Tempe man accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather and wounding his mother last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Blake Holten was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder.

The 28-year-old Holton originally was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against an officer and multiple counts of kidnapping following the March 2016 attack.

[RELATED: Suspect who jumped from window ID'd in Tempe fatal stabbing]

[RELATED: PD: Suspect in Tempe double stabbing bites hospital security officer]

[RELATED: Tempe man pleads not guilty to fatally stabbing stepfather]

Tempe police say they were called to an apartment and found Holten stabbing his mother and stepfather.

Police say Holten fled through the window, but was shot with a stun gun and taken into custody.

Authorities say 46-year-old Donovan Arneson, of Iowa, died from his injuries at a hospital.

Holten's mother was treated at a hospital for multiple stab wounds.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.