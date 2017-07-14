A section of Pecos road will soon be closed in Gilbert

A portion of Pecos Road between Gilbert and Lindsay roads will be closed, starting on Tuesday, July 18, and likely reopening on Tuesday, July 25.

The Town of Gilbert says the closure is so crews can make infrastructure improvements to the road.

While Pecos is closed, access to Allen Avenue from Lindsay Road will be available. Emergency access will stay the same, according to the Town of Gilbert.

Drivers are asked to use Gilbert and Lindsay Roads as detours.

