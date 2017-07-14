'Elderly' woman crashed car into Mesa 7-Eleven

A car crashed into the 7-Eleven at Main Street and Gilbert Road in Mesa Friday afternoon.

The driver was described by police as an "elderly female." She was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other information about her was immediately available.

Capt. Ken Hall of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the woman was parked outside the store when she "mistakenly pressed the gas and went through the front doors of the store."

Hall said she was wearing her seat belt and did not appear to be injured.

Nobody inside the convenience store was hurt.

Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said investigators are working to piece together the moments leading up to the accident to determine exactly how it happened.

Vehicle into 7 Eleven at 2010 e Main st. Fortunately there were no injuries. MFMD Paramedics working with MPD to ensure scene safety. pic.twitter.com/JDA2VK4ZlD — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) July 14, 2017

[MAP: 7-Eleven, 2010 E. Main St., Mesa]

