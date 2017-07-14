Goldwater Institute CEO stepping down after 16 years

The Goldwater Institute in Phoenix has lost its top staffer.

Institute spokeswoman Starlee Coleman says CEO Darcy Olsen has left the conservative think tank after 16 years at the helm, The Arizona Capitol Times reports.

Olsen cites family needs for leaving the Goldwater Institute. Olsen is a foster mother who has adopted three infants who have stayed in her home.

Olsen is the second high-profile departure from the Goldwater Institute in as many years. Clint Bolick, formerly the institute's lead attorney, was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court in 2016.

