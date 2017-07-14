Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 14-17)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (July 14-17), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Interstate 10 ramps connecting to Interstate 17 at the "Stack" interchange near downtown Phoenix will be closed this weekend as crews work to finish a project to resurface I-17 with a new layer of durable rubberized asphalt.

A stretch of northbound I-17 also will be narrowed to one lane between Thomas and Bethany Home roads for resurfacing.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes while those ramps are closed starting late Friday night.

Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (July 14-17):

All east- and westbound Interstate 10 ramps to I-17 (both directions) at the "Stack" interchange closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. DETOUR : Alternate routes include exiting I-10 at Seventh, 19th, 27th or 35th avenues and connecting with I-17 via local streets, including Camelback and Bethany Home roads (for northbound I-17) or Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road (for southbound I-17). NOTE: All I-17 ramps connecting to I-10 at the Stack will remain open.

: Alternate routes include exiting I-10 at Seventh, 19th, 27th or 35th avenues and connecting with I-17 via local streets, including Camelback and Bethany Home roads (for northbound I-17) or Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road (for southbound I-17). NOTE: All I-17 ramps connecting to I-10 at the Stack will remain open. Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane between Thomas and Bethany Home roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday (July 15) for rubberized asphalt paving. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway).

: Please allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway). Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane (left lanes closed) overnight between Seventh Street and the I-10 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for freeway lighting maintenance. Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-17 near the airport also closed overnight. DETOUR : Please consider alternate routes, including eastbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

: Please consider alternate routes, including eastbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Glendale Avenue closed near Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (July 15) for pavement improvements. Expect Loop 101 on- and off-ramp restrictions at Glendale Avenue. Traffic using Loop 101 off-ramps (both north- and southbound) will not have access to eastbound Glendale Avenue. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including Northern Avenue or Bethany Home Road.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Hitting the road this weekend? Check the Valley freeway advisory first! #PhxTraffichttps://t.co/dhczhcRxAo pic.twitter.com/APcGur6rjn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 14, 2017

