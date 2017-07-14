State shooting facility's main range to be closed Aug. 14-29

The main range of the Arizona Game and Fish Department's flagship shooting facility will be closed to the public for two weeks in late August for improvements.

The project is paid for by funding from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR). The Ben Avery Shooting Facility's will add up to $100,000 for the total cost of the improvements.

Range manager Christopher says the main range's closure Aug. 14-29 will inconvenience some shooters but that the work is necessary to keep the facility up to high standards.

The range, which reopens August 30th, will be include new installations such as:

Refurbished shooting benches

Target bumpers (that hold up target frames) with re-stenciled lane numbers

Earthen berms that serve as backstops for 67 shooting stations will be higher and safer

