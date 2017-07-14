Father of 6 shot and killed while cleaning his car, Glendale police say

A father with four sons and one daughter was shot and killed while cleaning his car at a Glendale carwash, police say. (Source: Glendale police)

A father of six was shot and killed while cleaning his car at a Glendale car wash, police say.

Robert Jacobson, 57, was cleaning his gray 2005 Acura TSX at a carwash located at 59th Avenue and West Missouri Avenue.

While he was in the vacuuming stall on the south side of the business, Jacobson was shot and killed. A citizen later called the police when they came across his body.

Glendale homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. They believe there are individuals out there who may have information that can help solve this case.

Jacobson's family is holding a press conference along with Silent Witness and Glendale police on Friday morning, hoping to bring light to this homicide and find information on the suspects who may have committed this crime.

Glendale police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this shooting.

If you have any information that might help detectives solve this case, please contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

