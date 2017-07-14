Sentencing set for Phoenix porn studio owner in brothel case

A new sentencing date has been set for an Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio.

William Hartwell had been scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but the hearing has since been moved to Aug. 25.

He was found guilty in April of 10 felonies, including operating a house of prostitution and sexual assault.

Prosecutors are seeking a 44-year prison sentence.

Hartwell insisted he ran a legitimate studio where amateurs could rent cameras, lights and props to create sex scenes with the help of a model.

Authorities say Hartwell's studio was nothing more than a cleverly disguised brothel that raked in $40,000 a month in profits.

