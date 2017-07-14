Phoenix police investigating deadly single-motorcycle collision

There are currently traffic restrictions on Elwood Street between 7th Street and 9th Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal single-motorcycle collision Friday morning.

The collision occurred near Seventh Street and Elwood Street.

There were traffic restrictions on Elwood Street between Seventh Street and Ninth Street .

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was westbound on East Elwood Street when the operator lost control.

Phoenix Fire Department respond to the accident and pronounced the operator dead at the scene.

The victim is identified as a 36-year-old male.

Officials say speed is a contributing factor.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

