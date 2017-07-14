Family of 5, plus 10 dogs, safe after Chandler garage fire

The firefighters were able to get control of the fire and rescued the dogs to safety. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of five, two dogs and eight puppies are safe after their Chandler garage caught fire early Friday morning.

The mom, dad and three kids were able to get out of the house in time after they noticed their garage on fire near Elliot Road and Alma School Road.

Fire officials do not know the cause of the fire but luckily for the family, the fire did not extend to the house.

Although the family got out safe, they had real concern for the two dogs and eight puppies, who were still trapped inside.

The firefighters were able to get control of the fire and rescued the dogs to safety.

While the garage is completely burnt, fire officials believe the family will be allowed back inside their home.

