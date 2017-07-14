Woman's pronunciation of major Phoenix road goes viral

For those who grew up in Arizona, you know the struggle very well.

When new people move here and they struggle with how to pronounce places like Prescott or Casa Grande.

But who knew a pronunciation of a street name was up for debate?

Twitter user @ColeWorld239 posted a video of his friend pronouncing Baseline Road in Tempe.

His friend says the word a bit differently like the word "Vaseline" but with a "B."

The video is getting a lot of attention on social media.

So far, it's been re-tweeted nearly 3,000 times and has more than 5,600 likes.

MORE VIRAL POSTS:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.