Pima County deputy involved in shooting near Tucson

Scene of the deputy-involved shooting near Tucson on Friday. (Source: Cynthia Washington / KOLD) Scene of the deputy-involved shooting near Tucson on Friday. (Source: Cynthia Washington / KOLD)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

The Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy has been involved a shooting.  

It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday.

According to Sheriff officials, Brenda Doucette, 56, called 911 and reported her brother, Chancy Chamblee, 55, had a gun and broke into the residence through a window.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Chamblee, who was still inside.

Officials said one deputy fired at Chamblee, fatally wounding him.

Deputies later found Doucette inside the home with signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation. 

