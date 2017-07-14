PD: Smoke shop employee shot in Phoenix

A smoke shop employee was shot in Phoenix Thursday night, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Around 10:30 p.m., a male suspect, who may know the victim, walked into the smoke shop near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road and shot the male employee.

The employee then walked across Indian School Road to a nearby laundromat where someone called 911.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police investigators remained on scene for several hours but do not have a motive or suspect description at this time.

