2 people in ICU after rollover accident on US 60

By azfamily.com News Staff
By Arizona Department of Transportation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Two people were transported after a rollover crash on the U.S. 60 at Val Vista Drive early Friday morning.

The rollover collision involved two vehicles, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 were shut down at Gilbert Road for several hours while officials investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene.'

[RAW VIDEO: ADOT camera of rollover crash on U.S. 60]

The U.S. 60 eastbound lanes were reopened between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive at 7:43 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The two injured people were transported to Banner Desert Medical Center with unknown injuries. They are both currently in ICU.

DPS said possible impairment involved.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

