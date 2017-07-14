Housing project would bring 10,000 new homes to Prescott

A proposal to build more than 10,000 new houses in Prescott had its first public review this week.

The Daily Courier reports the Prescott City Council listened on Tuesday to a presentation on the Deep Well Ranch project, which calls for a 3-square-mile (7-square-kilometer) mixed-use development on vacant ranchland between Prescott and Chino Valley.

Developers say the land's current zoning would allow for as many as 15,800 homes, but their plans involve about 10,500 homes. Estimates state that number of houses could increase Prescott's population by 22,000 residents, up from its current population of about 40,000.

Developers say the project would gradually bring houses to the area throughout the coming decades.

