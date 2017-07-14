Palo Verde beetles return with the humidity

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One of our biggest, and some would say creepiest, desert critters is back with the monsoon.

The Palo Verde beetle is several inches long, can fly and is the source of a lot of terrified shrieks.

This is the time of year we start seeing them. 

Monsoon means mating season for the giant bug. The extra humidity draws the mature beetle out of the dirt where they've lived as larvae for up to three years, feeding on Palo Verde tree roots. 

“I would leave them alone, but most people won't. They want it taken care of. They feel it's a threat," said Johnny Ayon with Beebe’s Pest Control.

Experts say don't let them bug you. 

"They can bite you, but if left alone, they don't have any problem."

Little consolation for some.

"I think he's creepy," admits Ayon. 

The beetles won't be here long. Just a few weeks and they’ll die. But not before laying eggs back beneath a Palo Verde tree. 

