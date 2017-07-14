New audio highlights lingering discrepancy in deadly DPS pursuit

It’s been nearly six months since a police pursuit turned deadly near Camp Verde, and there are still lingering questions about the role played by the second-in-command of the Department of Public Safety.

A report released last month by DPS cleared Lt. Col. Heston Silbert of wrongdoing in the Jan. 24 pursuit, but several prosecutors, expert witnesses and police instructors we contacted still aren’t convinced.

Many believe Silbert broke policy – and perhaps the law.

Audio recordings obtained Thursday by CBS 5/3TV highlight one of the lingering discrepancies in the case: was the Lt. Col. asked to take part in the chase, or did he jump into action on his own?

Silbert was off duty and in his personal vehicle when he started pursuing the suspect, Army veteran Bradley Burton Moore. Silbert’s vehicle was not outfitted with lights or sirens, and he informed a dispatcher he had “no police identification whatsoever.”

Silbert followed the vehicle for nearly 100 miles. Many experts say he should have backed off when marked units arrived, but the DPS critical incident report cleared him of wrongdoing by determining he was never officially “in pursuit” of the suspect. They also determined Silbert only followed the vehicle because he was asked to do so by a Gilbert police officer.

“I don’t know if these guys just stole a truck – the officer told me to continue after him,” Silbert tells a dispatcher shortly after calling 911. “I’ve got him at Gilbert Road and Guadalupe.”

However, Gilbert police reports describe the interaction with that officer differently. In the newly-released audio, a Gilbert officer radios dispatch with this description: “There was a black Chevy -- or a black truck – that said he was law enforcement and said he was going to follow him and took off after him.”

We asked DPS if their incident investigators interviewed that Gilbert officer; a spokesperson for the agency would only say they interviewed everyone relevant to the investigation.

Nicole Crites contributed to this report.

