Phoenix man exposes himself to underage girls after trespassing into home

A Phoenix man is accused of exposing himself to multiple underage females after he had trespassed into their home.

Phoenix Police say 19-year-old Elijah Martin illegally entered the home and exposed himself by dropping his pants early Saturday morning.

When the girls screamed upon the exposure, the homeowner entered the room and saw Martin with his pants at his ankles, according to court documents.

[PDF: Original police report on 19-year-old Elijah Martin]

Martin then fled to his home across the street and was arrested soon after.

Court documents say Martin is charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure, four counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure, and one count of second-degree burglary.

