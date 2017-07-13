PD: Man exposes, touches himself in front of 2 kids at elementary school

A Mesa man is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of two children at an elementary school.

According to court paperwork, Jaron Judkins, 35, was at Imagine Desert West Elementary School in Phoenix where he exposed himself and touched himself on July 6.

The two children, ages 9 and 12, were in the school hallway when they saw him.

After the incident, they told their 14-year-old brother who told their mother, who works at the school.

She reviewed surveillance video from the school and saw Judkins expose and touch himself, court documents said.

The suspect is a registered sex offender.

Judkins denied the allegations.

He faces four felony counts of public sexual indecency to a minor.

