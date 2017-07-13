LGBTQ youth center needs help starting over after fire

One.n.ten helps young LGBTQ people who may need a place to stay, a bite to eat or just someone to talk to. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The youth center for one.n.ten went up in flames Wednesday, destroying everything inside. Now, they are asking the community for help. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The youth center for one.n.ten went up in flames Wednesday, destroying everything inside. Now, they are asking the community for help.

"For me, it's home and it's always been home," said Justin Jones. "When I first got there, there was something special, warm and welcoming."

Jones discovered one.n.ten when he was homeless and practically a different person.

"I was always a shy, closeted person," Jones said. "Through one.n.ten, now I'm open and bright, and I can smile."

[RELATED: Fire at Phoenix LGBTQ youth center now being called 'accidental']

One.n.ten helps young LGBTQ people who may need a place to stay, a bite to eat or just someone to talk to.

"It kind of feels like I lost my home, I lost my place of comfort," Jones said.

"As far as we were told, there was nothing we could to do avoid it. Nothing intentional, a freak accident, so to speak," said Kado Stewart with one.n.ten.

But the community is already helping. Bliss/ReBar donated food, "Restore Arts" donated guitars, and the Phoenix Mercury invited a group to the game and a pizza party Friday.

"It's been difficult for us to have to deal with that loss, but we're moving forward and we haven't skipped a beat," Stewart said.

Their new space inside the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness should open next month.

"There's a bump in everyone's road, but it's my job to smooth it out a little bit," Jones said.

If you would like to help, find their wishlist here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.