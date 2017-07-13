4-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by vehicle in Kingman

A 4-year-old by was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Kingman, police said.

The collision occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue when the boy entered the street from between two parked cars while riding a kick scooter. The boy entered the path of an oncoming vehicle and was struck, according to a news release from the Kingman Police Department.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was a 39-year-old Kingman resident who lived nearby. Police said there was no indication of impairment and speed was not a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

