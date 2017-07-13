Police search for Glendale carjacker

Glendale police are looking for a man who carjacked someone near 63rd Avenue and Orangewood Avenue on Thursday morning. The carjacker drove off with a stolen 2001 white Chevrolet Prism.

Police were originally called to the area for a car fire, where they say the suspect was seen walking away from the burning car with a gun holstered to his hip and a bag.

Officers tried to contact the suspect but went on with the carjack anyway. According to a release from the department, the stolen car was last seen at 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The white Prism is a four-door sedan with rear tail light damage and an Arizona license plate number of BHH1810.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic man, about 25 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighed about 130 pounds and possibly had facial hair, and multiple chest tattoos. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, blue jeans and carrying a blue duffle bag.

Glendale police asked the public to not approach the vehicle if they see it and to call 911 instead. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

