Cave Creek woman finds snake wrapped in dryer

Snakes are not a rare sight in the desert, but imagine finding one in your laundry room.

Sandi, of Cave Creek, said she noticed a strange noise coming from her dryer machine so she called a repair man to check it out.

When the repair man removed the back panel, he found something truly unusual— a dead snake wrapped within the dryer fan.

The repair man showed Sandi the snake, leaving her in complete shock. She said they believe the snake might have entered the machine through the dryer vent.

Sandi said she now has a screen on her dryer vent to prevent any other critters from getting in her home.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.