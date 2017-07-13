Transportation is most dangerous job in AZ

Policing may be near the top, but when it comes to deaths on the job, the transportation industry tops the list in Arizona. In 2015, which is the last year for which the state has statistics, 29 people died on the job while driving or riding in a motor vehicle, according to the 2016 Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

The second-leading cause of death for employees in Arizona is workplace violence. That includes workplace shootings.

"Workplace violence exists," said Jesse Atencio, who is the assistant director of Arizona's OSHA department. He tracks trends and trouble spots across the state and says employers are getting serious about workplace safety, including the possibility of workplace violence. Atencio says Arizona's record of enforcement and free consultation and safety programs has helped to make the workplace safer today than ever before.

When it comes to injuries on the job, the agriculture industry accounts for the most cases. Nursing and residential care facilities come in second and policing comes in third.

"People think about police officers and they think about when we get shot or we were assaulted or stabbed," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department. Howard says those dangers do exist, but the most common injuries are much less dramatic.

"A lot of times, we have sprained ankles," said Howard.

Last year, 470 Phoenix police officers reported injuries on the job. But Howard argues that the job is safer, when you take out the incidents involving violent suspects, because of the work of the department's safety unit. It identifies injury trends and comes up with ways to avoid them.

Overall, Arizona's workplace fatality numbers have fallen for three straight years, according to the 2016 Census

