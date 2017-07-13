Animal cruelty calls spike in summer months

Any given animal rescue can break the bank. AERO is still caring for a donkey rescued in March after it was likely dumped by its owner. The animal was found with a large open wound on its neck. It took about $10,000 to nurse it back to (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The increase in calls is especially difficult to handle with fundraising for the rescue typically slow in the summer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix Police say animal cruelty calls spike in the summer months. It’s a phenomenon also experienced by an equine rescue that helps law enforcement save sick and injured livestock and prosecute owners. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police say animal cruelty calls spike in the summer months. It’s a phenomenon also experienced by an equine rescue that helps law enforcement save sick and injured livestock and prosecute owners.

The reason behind the increase may be the extreme heat.

“I do think people have a lot of empathy for animals that are out in this weather and how much extra stress it puts on them,” says Soleil Dolce, Vice President of the Arizona Equine Rescue Organization (AERO).

“It's good because a lot of these animals probably should have been reported prior and it brings it to our attention so we can get law enforcement or we'll go out and help.”

The increase in calls is especially difficult to handle with fundraising for the rescue typically slow in the summer.

Any given animal rescue can break the bank. AERO is still caring for a donkey rescued in March after it was likely dumped by its owner. The animal was found with a large open wound on its neck. It took about $10,000 to nurse it back to health.

Still AERO’s services come free to law enforcement agencies. Phoenix Police, for example, say AERO has assisted them on a number of cruelty cases. Most police departments don’t have the funds to care for livestock seized in investigations.

To learn more about AERO and to donate to the rescue, visit their website https://www.azequinerescue.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.