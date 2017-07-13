Phoenix couple accused of using kids to burglarize stores

Police said a Phoenix couple used three kids to break into various stores around the Valley.

Stephanie Dorsey and Demarrwo Oakley were arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the three children, ages 16, 14 and 12, would use a rock to break the window of the business and steal what they could. One of the adults would then act as a getaway driver, police said.

Dorsey and Oakley are the mother and stepfather of two of the children arrested.

The first crime happened on May 21 when the kids broke into a business near Litchfield Road and Bell Road, court documents said. The trio also broke into an AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace on May 23 and another one at Desert Ridge Mall on May 27.

The kids were first arrested after they allegedly broke into an AT&T store at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Loop 101 on May 29. Dorsey and Oakley denied they knew what the children were up to.

The group of children participated in two more burglaries, again at the AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace on June 21 and at an AT&T store near the Loop 101 and 67th Avenue in Glendale on June 23, according to police. The kids were caught again, and again the parents said they had no idea what their kids were doing and only came to the area to pick them up.

On July 12, surveillance video showed two kids arrive in a dark-colored sedan at the AT&T store at Tempe Marketplace. They got out and smashed the window with a rock which was the same MO as the previous incident, court paperwork said. They also had a pink backpack which had green and blue trim and clips.

Later that day, police said they saw Dorsey and Oakley go into a smoke shop with the same pink backpack and sold six speakers that were from the AT&T store.

All five were then taken into custody.

While talking to police, one of the boys said he and his brother were the only ones responsible, investigators said. But then he later admitted Dorsey and Oakley made the commit the burglaries since they were juveniles and they wouldn't get into as much trouble, court documents said.

Police said they have cellphone data, GPS history, surveillance video, text messages and two separate police contacts that prove Dorsey and Oakley made the children burglarize the stores.

The couple faces 14 counts of burglary, conspiracy and trafficking stolen property charges.

Dorsey and Oakley are being held on $25,000 bond each.

[Google Map: 7 location of burglaries]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.