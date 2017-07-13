Cold case update: Convicted murderer arrested in 1988 death of roommate

Authorities say a woman already convicted of murder in Prescott has been arrested for the death of her roommate in 1988.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 46-year-old Shelly Norgard was arrested in Nevada last month and booked into an Arizona detention center on one count of premeditated murder for the death of 19-year-old Pamela Pitts of Prescott.

Norgard is being held on a $3 million cash-only bond.

Authorities say Norgard was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in 1993 for second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend in Prescott. She was released from prison in May 2011.

County sheriff's officials say Pitts was last seen at a party in a forest near Prescott on Sept. 16, 1988.

Her burned body was found almost two weeks later.

